Deogaon: At least three labourers sustained critical injuries when a nitrogen gas cylinder exploded at a stone crusher unit near Bhutiarbahal village under Deogaon police limits in Bolangir district Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Debashis Bagdi, Rajan Bagdi and Bikash Bagdi of Bankura district in neighbouring West Bengal. The injured workers were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir from where Debashis was shifted to a private hospital in Bargarh due to a critical injury on his right knee.

Locals alleged that the stone crusher units are using explosives for blasting which is done in a dangerous manner, without any precaution or preventive measures. They alleged that explosives are regularly brought to these crusher units but the district administration and police have remained mute spectators to this.

On being informed, factories and boiler director Bibekananda Patel reached the spot and began an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that these labourers were employed in the unit without any government registration.