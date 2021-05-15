Gurugram: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three unidentified men in Farukhnagar, about 20 km away from here, police said Saturday. The accused had filmed the act. The police have registered a case and constituted teams to nab them.

According to the police, the victim, a native of Samastipur district in Bihar, was residing with her sister in Sector-52 in Gurugram. The woman told the police that Thursday she along with her two male friends visited Judola village in the Farukhnagar area on their motorcycles, to buy meat for celebrating Eid.

“When we reached Jamalpur Chowk, we noticed that three men in a car were chasing our motorcycle and later they forcibly stopped our bikes. The trio stepped outside their vehicle and thrashed my friends Abul Shekh and Ajijul,” the woman said in her complaint.

“Later the three men forcibly dragged me and my friends to a room located at a secluded spot in the village. There they held hostage my male friends and forced themselves on me in turn.

“The accused also beat my friend Ajijul and forced him to rape me and while doing so the three men also filmed the video of the incident,” she told the police.

“The victims told the accused that they were friends and looking to buy meat to celebrate Eid on Thursday but the accused forcibly raped her and snatched their mobile phones and motorcycle and later they dropped them near Sapphire Mall in Sector-83 and fled the spot. The victims somehow informed the police,” said Poonam Hooda, SHO of Manesar women police station.

The police said that they have identified the accused and one of them runs a roadside dhaba.

The vehicle belongs to their friend and they were on their way to attend a marriage party when they had committed the crime. The victim has also said one of the accused was called Subhash, police said.

Hooda said that a case of gang rape has been registered but no arrest has been made so far.