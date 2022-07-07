Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to provide Rajdhani coach like facilities in three trains originating from its jurisdiction as announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister during his recent visit to Odisha flagged off Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Special with Rajdhani Express like coach facilities. He also announced to provide this facility in two more trains such as Bhubaneswar–New Delhi–Bhubaneswar Duronto Express and Bhubaneswar–Anand Vihar (Delhi) – Bhubaneswar Super Fast Express via Angul-Jharsuguda-Rourkela within a few days.

Keeping in view the above, the ECoR has provided this Rajdhani Express facility in trains by augmenting modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. These coaches are fire retardant, low maintenance, higher passenger carrying capacity having safer and comfortable journey experience, an official said.

So far, 49 trains originating from ECoR jurisdiction have Rajdhani train like coach facilities by augmenting modern LHB coaches.

This apart, the train passing through ECoR jurisdiction like Howrah-Chennai-Howrah Mail and Shalimar-Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express has also been provided with LHB facilities from July 5 from Howrah/Shalimar.