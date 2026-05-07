Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is mulling launching a television channel dedicated to Lord Jagannath, officials said Thursday.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan chaired a meeting earlier in the day, where the proposal was discussed in presence of senior officials, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

“There was a positive discussion on setting up a dedicated television channel on Lord Jagannath, the presiding deity of all Odias and the world’s most beloved God, who resides in the hearts of countless people,” Harichandan said.

The Jagannath temple in Puri functions under the law department.

He said the channel aims to make people aware of the Jagannath culture, which refers to the diverse traditions, rituals, and philosophies centred around Lord Jagannath in Odisha, embodying principles of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

The minister said that further discussions will be held on the proposal and a complete profile will be prepared.

“The proposal is now at a conceptual stage, and a concrete shape about the channel’s operations and launch timeline is expected to emerge soon,” an official said.