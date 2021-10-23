Srinagar: Three members of a ‘Bakarwal’ (Nomad Goatherds) family were killed and another injured Saturday in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said three members of a Bakarwal family were killed and another critically injured when their tent came under the debris of soil embankment in Noorpora area of Tral tehsil in Pulwama district.

“The soil embankment caved in due to incessant rain. Locals joined the police rescue team and all the four were shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

“Three of the family succumbed while another is being treated”, police said.

IANS