Koraput: In yet another haul of marijuana amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeypore Sadar police seized nearly three quintals of ganja and arrested four smugglers in this district, police informed Thursday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Samit Naik (25) and Tapan Majhi (25) of Jaripal village under Chhendipada police limits in Angul district, Bijay Pangi (28) and Balram Khora (23) of Bhatiguda village under Baipariguda Police limits in Koraput district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a pick-up truck and waylaid it at Mali Sahi Chowk late Wednesday night. The cops carried out a search of the truck and stumbled upon a huge cache of marijuana stashed in packets concealed in the vehicle. Following this, the vehicle was seized and the three occupants were detained.

The value of seized contraband is said to be about Rs 25 lakh in the grey market.

According to a source, the police are interrogating the arrested persons.

PNN