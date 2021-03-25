Bhubaneswar: As many as four school students – three of a private school and one of Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 – in Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

According to a source, the three students of the private school, who are hostel boarders, had developed symptoms of COVID-19. Subsequently, their swabs were collected and sent for test. Their reports came out to be positive for COVID-19. They have been asked to vacate the hostel, it was learnt.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources said that a team of the BMC visited the school. According to a BMC official, all the students of the particular hostel will undergo COVID-19 tests. If required, COVID-19 tests of all inmates of the four hostels of the school will be carried out.

According to the official, the infected KV-1 student had appeared pre-board examinations in a classroom. There were other students as well. So the students who were present on that day and their parents have been asked to undergo isolation. Their swab samples will be collected for COVID-19 tests, it was learnt.

PNN