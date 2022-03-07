Kendrapara: With nomination filing for elections to the urban local bodies coming to an end Monday, the administration has so far received 11 nomination papers in Kendrapara municipality comprising 21 wards.

Meanwhile, three women candidates from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have thrown their hats into the ring for the post of chairperson.

According to reports, March 7 is the last date for filing nomination while elections will be held March 24. Sarita Sahu filed her nominations for ward 10 Saturday while 10 others filed their nominations Sunday.

Lawyer Padmini Behera has filed nomination for ward 1; Tulasi Hembram for ward 3; Sasmita Panda for ward 4; Baishnav Panda for ward 5; Jayanti Pani and Suchismita Basantia for ward 7; Abdul Samim and Apurba Ranjan Sethi for ward 13; Farzana Khatun for ward 16 and Sarat Chandra Behura for ward 21.

Though BJD, BJP and the Congress have announced the names of their candidates for the post of chairperson, they had not yet announced the names of all the nominees for councilor posts till the last report came in.

The BJD has given ticket to Sarita Sahu, wife of party’s state secretary Ranjit Sahu for the post of chairperson; the BJP has given ticket to Minakshi Das (wife of former BJP district unit president Duryodhan Das) and Congress has fielded former councilor Laxmipriya Barik.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced names of its candidates for 11 wards.

It has fielded Rashmita Rani Behera for ward 1; Subhendu Patri for ward 2; Annada Prasad Mohanty for ward 5; Suchismita Basantia for ward 7; Rashmita Sahu for ward 8; Bibek Chandra Nayak for ward 13; Simran for ward 14; Qamar Fatma for ward 16; Narayan Prasad Singh for ward 18; Asima Nayak for ward 20 and Ashok Kumar Mallick for ward 21.

The three candidates aspiring for chairperson post said that they would give utmost priority to development of one of the oldest municipalities of the state.

