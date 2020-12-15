Ranpur: The body of Swati, a three-year-old girl who had gone missing since December 11, was recovered from a pond at Badhipatna village under Sarankul block in Nayagarh district Tuesday. Some local residents spotted the body of the minor girl. They immediately informed the victim’s family members and the police.

Police immediately reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The minor’s body had grievous injury marks around the eyes. Locals alleged that the miscreants who killed her had tried to gouge out her eyes.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father Sanjay alleged that local residents are behind the death of his daughter. He said that his daughter had never gone out of the village.

The police are also tight-lipped about the incident. They have said that only the post-mortem report will provide them some leads in solving the case.

Swati was last seen at about 2.00pm Friday while playing near her house. Thereafter, she went missing. Family members lodged a complaint with the police at the Rajsunakhala outpost after failing to locate her.

The gruesome deaths of Pari and Swati have shocked people across Nayagarh district. They are so panic-stricken that they are not allowing their children to go out and play.

