Bhubaneswar: As many as 30 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha, state Health and Family Welfare Department Tuesday said.

With the fresh recoveries, the state’s total number of patients recovered has reached 307.

Out of the 30 recovered patients, 20 are from Ganjam district, which continues to be at the top of the list of COVID-19 infected districts with 307 cases. Of the rest ten, five are from Kendrapara, two each from Balasore and Bhadrak and one from Nayagarh.

Notably, 102 new positive cases surfaced in the state Tuesday, taking the tally to 978. Similarly, a death due to coronavirus was also confirmed Tuesday. In total, five persons have so far died in the state due to the infection.

PNN