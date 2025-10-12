Keonjhar: A herd of 30 wild elephants got stranded for over 10 hours Saturday Turumunga islet in the tri-junction of the Baitarani river under Patna forest range of Keonjhar district since late Friday night.

The herd of 11 tuskers (male elephants), 12 female elephants and seven calves was stuck on the islet while crossing the river on the fringes of Mayurbhanj district. Strong current and heavy water flow in the river have also deterred the animals from crossing over to land.

The tuskers and female elephants were found surrounding the calves. Meanwhile, residents of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts assembled on both sides of the river staging protests against elephant menace.

Finally, the herd was learnt to have crossed the river and reached Raikala by evening, Mohanta added.

