Balasore: Even as a coastal district like Balasore has a huge scope and potential for fish farming, efforts were started to exploit the aquaculture environment so as to fetch additional earnings for farmers.

The central government is going to hold a two-day national level workshop at NOCCI park in the district from February 27.

Significantly, around 3000 farmers, agriculture scientists, experts and officials from various parts of the state and outside will attend the workshop.

It will be attended by Union Minister of State for SMSME, animal husbandry, milk production and pisciculture Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

A preparatory meeting was held in this regard. Experts and scientists will impart knowledge to fish farmers about advanced technology in fish farming both in saline and fresh water. The workshop will explore various means of making high income from small land holdings. Besides, farmers will be provided with Kissan Cards.

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi laid stress on creating a massive awareness about the workshop for its success.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting, Sarangi said, ”The coastal district has a huge scope for fish farming for fish farmers. With the boost of fish farming, the district can achieve development.”

The meeting focused on how to help the farmers in credit linkage and marketing facilities.

ADM Samit Kumar Nayak, Joint secretary of ministry of fishery Sagar Mehera, executive director of Hyderabad-based NFDB AB Prakash, a senior officer Manas Kumar Sinha, additional director of fishery (state government) Umesh Mohanty and deputy director of fishery Rabinarayan Patnaik were present at the preparatory meeting.