Balasore: The Balasore district administration has extended the curfew at Balasore railway station as six Shramik Special trains carrying 3000 migrant workers are scheduled to arrive here Thursday.

The curfew imposed within a 500-metre radius of the Balasore railway station, has been extended until 12 midnight of Thursday.

Notably, the district administration Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew in the area which had started Tuesday midnight and ended at Wednesday midnight.

The decision was taken to curb any chances of community transmission of the deadly virus from the returnees.

Movement of individuals and all non-essential activities are prohibited during this stipulated period, police said. However, vehicles engaged for shifting of the returnees to the returnees to their destinations will be allowed to ply.

After the primary screening, the district administration officials will send the migrants to their respective districts by buses and four-wheelers. Social distancing and other guidelines will be strictly followed, said the district police.

Reports said that several senior officials will be present at the railway station to coordinate arrival, screening and transportation of migrants. A medical team would also be present to undertake the necessary medical examinations.

