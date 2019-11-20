Anantapur: The Anantapur district administration of Andhra Pradesh Tuesday rescued 32 Odia bonded labourers from a brick kiln and initiated steps to send them back to their native places in Balangir district in Odisha.

According to reports, the 32 labourers belonging to 29 families were employed at a brick kiln at Kanumpalli Cross in Garladinne area of the district.

Anantapur administration initiated steps for their travel back home after their wages were settled as per local government guidelines.

Anantpur child welfare committee chairperson Nallani Rajeswari, who was part of the rescue team, said her team identified 12 children aged between five and 18 years and four children below five years and two children below 6 months among the rescued men and women.

Cases were being lodged against the owner of the bricks kiln under Section 79 of Juvenile Justice Act and Sec 14 R/W 3A of Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) CLPR Amendment Act 2016 for employing minors, she added.

Rajeswari further informed that the minors would be taken to a local hospital Wednesday for health checkup and age determination following which they would be handed over to Balangir CWC in Odisha. The Anantapur administration would book the travel tickets and provide money for food and other travel related expenses.