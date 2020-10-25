Raipur: Thirty two Naxals surrendered Sunday in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. , Four of those who surrendered were collectively carrying Rs 4,00,000 lakh reward on their heads, police said. Among those who surrendered were 10 women. They turned themselves in at Barsoor police station and said they were impressed by the district police’s rehabilitation campaign. They said they were also disappointed with the ‘hollow’ Maoist ideology, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava informed.

Of these 32 cadres, 19 are natives of Bakeli village and four are from Korkotti. Three each hail from Udenar, Tumarigunda and Matasi villages, said Pallava. The police however, did not disclose their identities citing security reasons.

Those that have surrender were allegedly involved in attacks on police teams, polling parties and triggering IED (improvised explosive device) blasts, said Pallava.

In their statement, the cadres said they were disillusioned by the ‘hollow’ Maoist ideology. Recent surrenders by their colleagues as part of the local police’s ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign encouraged them to quit the banned outfit, added Pallava.

Those that surrendered Sunday were given an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000. They will be provided facilities further as per the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. Under the Lon Varratu (term coined in local Gondi dialect which means return to your village/home) initiative, the Dantewada police have been putting up posters and banners in the native villages of Naxals, who carry cash rewards on their head, and appeal them to return to the mainstream.

Since the drive was launched in June this year, 150 Naxals have so far surrendered in the district, police said.