Abuja: At least 34 people were killed following coordinated attacks by gunmen who invaded four villages in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, the government said.

Seven persons were injured while over 200 houses and 32 shops were burned during the Sunday night attacks on Tsonje, Agban, Katanga, and Kadarko villages in the Kaura local government area of Kaduna, said Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner for internal security and home affairs, at a press conference in Kaduna city, on Tuesday.

Aruwan said three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were also vandalised by the gunmen whose motives for the attack remain unknown, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 24-hour-curfew has been imposed on the local government area in the wake of the attack, the local official said, adding that the curfew would remain in force and was essential to check the further breakdown of law and order in the affected villages.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.

IANS