New Delhi: As many as 35 CISF personnel are among 526 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) troops who have been tested positive for novel coronavirus till Friday across the country. Of the 35 in the CISF, 15 are in Mumbai, 14 in Delhi, four in Kolkata and two in Greater Noida.

Out of 15 infected Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, 11 were duputed at the Mumbai airport, two at Mumbai port, and one each at the government mint — one of the four mints in the country for the production of coins — as well as Hindustan Petroleum/Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Among those infected in Delhi, three were deputed at the Delhi airport and 11 at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). In Kolkata, three CISF personnel were performing duties at Kolkata Port Trust and one at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

Of the CISF personnel deputed in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, one was deputed at the force’s 11 Battalion and other at its Special Security Group (SSF) Control Room in Noida.

The over 1.62-lakh CISF paramilitary force is mandated to provide security to major critical infrastructure in diverse areas. It provides security to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings and heritage monuments.

Among the important responsibilities entrusted to the CISF are the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, VIP security, disaster management and establishment of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the UN at Haiti.

In total, Border Security Force Personnel (BSF) is on the top with a total of 225 COVID-19 cases reported in the border guarding force so far followed by 163 in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 86 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) , 35 in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 17 in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).