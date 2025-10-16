Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Seva Ratna Samman 2025 award ceremony, organised by the Bright Odisha Foundation, honoured distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions across various fields of service.

A total of 35 accomplished personalities were felicitated at the grand event held at Soochana Bhawan here recently.

The award not only celebrated the achievements of the recipients but also aimed to inspire others to contribute towards building a better Odisha and a more inclusive society.

Eminent personalities from diverse fields were honoured at the event, including former hockey player Dilip Tirkey, veteran actor Pradyumna Lenka, actresses Bhoomika Dash and Varsha Priyadarshini, actor Subasish Sharma, psychiatrist Amrit Pattojoshi, advocate Dharanidhar Nayak, educationist and Akash Institute director Ajay Bahadur Singh, fashion designer Sabyasachi Satpathy, media consultant Haraprasad Mohapatra, human rights activist Abhaya Pattnaik and actress–social worker Swapna Pati, among others.

Several guests present on the occasion included Jajpur MP Rabindra Behera, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, and Sanjay Mahakud, founder of Bright Odisha, among others.