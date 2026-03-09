Bahanaga: At least 35 passengers were injured, including five critically, after two buses collided on National Highway 16 near Khantapada under Bahanaga block of Balasore district Sunday afternoon.

More than 80 passengers were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred.

The incident took place when a bus named ‘Ashirbad’, travelling from Kupari to Balasore, had stopped at the Khantapada market bus stand to allow passengers to disembark.

At that time, another bus travelling from Puri to Ranchi reportedly lost control and rammed into the stationary bus from behind.

Around 35 passengers sustained serious injuries due to the impact.

Khantapada police and local residents rescued the injured and initially shifted them to the Khantapada Community Health Centre.

As some of the victims were in critical condition, they were later referred to FM Medical College and Hospital in Balasore for further treatment.

Police and fire services personnel reached the spot and continued rescue operations.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and seized both buses.