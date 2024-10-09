Baripada: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday disbursed Rs 5,000 each to over 35 lakh more women as the first instalment under the state’s flagship ‘Subhadra Yojana’.

Majhi along with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida disbursed Rs 1,750 crore to bank accounts of those beneficiaries during a function held at Chhaupadia in Baripada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the women-centric scheme September 17 and, on that day, the first instalment of Rs 5,000 was sent to the accounts of around 25.11 lakh beneficiaries.

Addressing a gathering Wednesday, Majhi said that the BJP government has fulfilled its promises made to the people.

Subhadra Yojana was one of the major promises made by the BJP for women in its election manifesto in Odisha, he said.

“Today, more than 35 lakh beneficiaries were given the first instalment payment in the second phase disbursement under Subhadra Yojana,” Majhi said.

A total of around 60 lakh women have so far been given the benefits of the Subhadra Yojana, he said adding that so far, 1.20 crore women have registered under the scheme.

The chief minister said that Subhadra Yojana was the biggest-ever scheme implemented in Odisha which covered over 1 crore women.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women’s Day (March 8) for five years. They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

Women, who were excluded from the first phase of the disbursement due to various reasons, received the amount in the second phase. Those who had successfully submitted applications by October 7 received the money in their bank accounts on Wednesday.

The scheme is being implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

PTI