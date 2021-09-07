Ahmedabad: Thirty five people were injured after their bus overturned in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district early Tuesday morning, police said.

The private luxury bus, carrying around 55 devotees from Ahmedabad on a pilgrimage to Bhavnagar district, met with the accident near Khadol village after its driver dozed-off and as a result, lost control over the wheels, an official of Dhandhuka police station said.

“As many as 35 people received injuries and were rushed to the nearest government hospital in Bagodara. The condition of two passengers is serious and they have been referred to a hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment,” the official said.

The other passengers were discharged after primary treatment, he said.

Six ambulances were rushed to the spot to carry the injured passengers to hospital, he added.