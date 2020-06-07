Bhubaneswar: Around 350 migrants workers, stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, returned Odisha in three special flights from Delhi, Sunday. The state government made all arrangements for the safe return of the migrant workers.

The migrants were picked up in State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses from various parts of the cities of Anantnag, Rajaouri, Poonch, Jammu and Samba, sources said.

“The first flight, carrying 122 passengers, took off from Delhi at 11:30 am and arrived at Bhubaneswar airport at 1.40 pm. This was followed by two other flights that left Delhi at 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm and arrived at city airport at 2:40 pm and 3:40 pm respectively. The second and third flights had 98 and 110 passengers respectively,” said a senior official of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

While most of the returnees are the natives of different districts of Odisha, only one of them is from the Capital city. “The single returnee of the city has been placed in home quarantine,” said a senior official of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to sources, another flight is scheduled to bring back stranded Odia migrant workers from Andaman & Nicobar Islands Monday. Odisha government has already evacuated more than 280 migrant workers form Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam.