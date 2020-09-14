Bhubaneswar: The Odisha capital reported 351 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally of infected people in the city to 16,591, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Monday. Among the fresh cases detected, 113 were reported from quarantine centres while 238 contracted the virus locally. In a separate development 471 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Tuesday, BMC tweeted.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 4,613. So far 11,901 patients have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll stands at 64.

The 238 local contact cases were reported from Baramunda, Bomikhal, Gandamunda, Jail Road, Mancheswar, Naharakanta, Punjabi Colony, Achrya Vihar, Santoshi Vihar, BRIT Colony and Ghatikia.

