Muzaffarnagar (UP): A total of 36 people have been booked and four of them arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and freeing a criminal in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said Sunday.

The incident took place in Sherpur village under Kotwali Police Station Saturday when a police team had gone to arrest Imlakh, who is a history-sheeter.

The police spokesman said that as the team took Imlakh into custody, some villagers attacked the police personnel and freed the criminal who remains at large.

“Thirty-six people have been identified and four of them have been arrested. The rest of the accused will also be arrested soon,” he added.

IANS