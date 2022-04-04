Colombo: A 36-hour curfew which was imposed in Sri Lanka in the wake of the political unrest, was lifted Monday, with public transportation resuming normal services.

All public transportation, including trains, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), and private buses, resumed their services from 6 am after the islandwide curfew imposed by the government Saturday was lifted, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Accordingly, Railways Deputy General Manager Gamini Seneviratne said all office trains were back on track as usual, but long distance trains were delayed by an hour.

While the SLTB said their buses were operating as per the scheduled time tables, private bus owners said that only 15 per cent of the existing fleet have resumed services.

The development comes in the wake of a political turmoil in the island nation.

Following anti-government protests against the ongoing economic crisis, the Sri Lankan Cabinet resigned en masse Sunday night, except Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Prime Minister are scheduled to meet on Monday morning and decide the future of the government.

However, the decisions on resignations of the state ministers were yet to be finalised.

Amid growing public protest a number of ruling coalition parties had insisted to dissolve the cabinet and form an interim government with the consent of all parties, including the opposition.

Dollar crunch, mainly due to foreign borrowings, led to Sri Lanka’s massive economic downfall.

The country was forced to ask for financial assistance from neighbouring countries mainly for the supply of essentials like fuel, power, LPG and food.

For months, people have been queuing for fuel and LPG, while also undergoing 13-hour power cuts.