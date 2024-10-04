Dantewada: In one of the biggest operations against Maoists in Chhattisgarh, security personnel killed 36 Naxalites in a fierce encounter in Bastar region Friday, a senior police official said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the security forces for their operation and said the ‘double engine’ government (BJP government in the state and at the Centre) is determined to eliminate the menace.

The gunfight broke out at around 1 pm in the forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abhujmaad on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI over phone.

Personnel belonging to the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

Along with bodies, a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), were recovered from the encounter spot, he said.

Acting on the direction of the Bastar IG, the Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar directed the jawans to launch a combing operation to flush out the Maoists.

Earlier, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai had said around 30 Naxalites were killed in the gun battle.

In a post on X, CM Sai said, “There is news of 28 Naxalites gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the border area of Narayanpur-Dantewada districts. The great success achieved by the soldiers is commendable. I salute their courage and valour.”

“Our fight to eliminate Naxalism will end only after reaching its conclusion. Our double engine government is determined for this. Eliminating Naxalism from the state is our aim,” he added.

With this latest encounter, 185 Maoists have been gunned down by the security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Dantewada and Narayanpur, so far this year, police said.

April 16, as many as 29 Naxalites, including some higher-ranking cadres, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Chhattisgarh in August had said India will be free from Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026, and a strong and ruthless strategy was required to launch the final assault against the menace.

PNN & Agencies