Koraput/Nandapur: Train services were disrupted after over 37 wagons of an iron-ore laden freight train derailed at Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) rail line near Chimidipalli in Vishakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh Wednesday. The train line connects Kothavalasa in Andhra Pradesh with Kirandul in Chhattisgarh. As train services between Visakhapatnam and Koraput were disrupted as over half of the freight train’s wagons remained stuck inside a tunnel. The train was on its way to Vijayawada after loading iron ores at Kirandul. According to officials, the freight train derailed between Araku (Andhra) and Tadara near the Kimtipalli station.

Many of the derailed wagons are stuck inside the tunnel, causing delays in the ongoing rescue and clearance operations. Sources said the train had over 59 wagons loaded with iron ores. Railway officials confirmed that the locomotive pilot and other staff on board are safe, but the track infrastructure has suffered significant damage. Train movement on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul and Koraput route has been completely suspended until further notice.

Relief and rescue teams, including personnel from the Visakhapatnam DRM division, are assessing the situation on site and working to remove the derailed wagons and repair the damaged track. The time needed for full restoration may vary due to the tunnel’s location and extent of the damage. As a temporary measure, freight and passenger trains bound for Visakhapatnam via Koraput will be rerouted. Railway Protection Force (RPF) Intelligence Officer D Bag informed that every effort is being made to resume normal train services as quickly as possible.