Bhadrak: As many as 18 houses of six families were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out at Nuasasana village under Guamala panchayat of Tihidi block in Bhadrak district in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident took place at around 2:00am, Monday. Family members of these households were fast asleep when the mishap occurred. The flame was so intense that occupants of the houses could not save anything. That said, there has been no loss of human life in the incident.

However, properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the mishap.

Sources said, the fire broke out at one house and the blaze soon engulfed other houses following which furniture and other valuables worth lakhs were completely gutted.

Similarly, in another fire mishap 20 houses were reduced to ashes in Januganj Badhia hamlet of Bhadark Municipality.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel of Tihidi block and Bhadark Municipality reached at Nuasasana village and Januganj Badhia hamlet respectively and doused the flames. No casualties have been reported so far.

While what exactly caused the fire is yet to be known, fire brigade officials suspect it to be a case of short circuit.

PNN