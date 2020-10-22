Sundargarh: As many as 39 inmates of Bonai jail in Sundargarh district have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior jail official said Thursday. One jail official has also tested positive for this deadly disease.

The jail presently houses 263 inmates. Out of them, 118 inmates and some employees had recently undergone antigen tests. Of them, 40 have tested positive for the infection.

According to a jail source, all the infected prisoners are in isolation in separate cells. Frequent sanitisation is being carried out inside the jail premises.

Notably, Sundargarh district Thursday reported 99 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the caseload to 10,146. The district also registered a death due to the disease and with this; the toll has gone up to 56. As many as four patients have died due to reasons other than COVID-19.

Of the total cases, 8,877 patients have already recovered from the disease and 1,209 patients are still undergoing treatment.

PNN