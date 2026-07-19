London: England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat against India in the series-deciding third ODI Sunday.

The series scoreline is currently tied at 1-1. However, India will miss ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah with a knee injury.

“Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff. He was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India also brought back KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and pacer Prince Yadav.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.