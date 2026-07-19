Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJD Sunday said it would raise several issues concerning Odisha in Parliament during the Monsoon Session, including alleged hurdles in the utilisation of MPLADS funds, non-revision of coal royalty and errors in school textbooks.

The issues were raised by BJD’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Manas Mangaraj at an all-party meeting convened by the government in New Delhi ahead of the Monsoon Session, which begins Monday.

The BJD discussed the issues it intends to raise during the Monsoon Session. These include the prevailing war situation in West Asia, the unjustified rise in prices of essential commodities and the problems being faced by vehicle owners due to the blending of ethanol in petrol, Mangaraj said in a statement issued by the party.

He said the BJD would also question the Centre over alleged errors in Odisha’s school textbooks.

While Parliamentarians from various parties have demanded an increase in the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) allocation from the present Rs 5 crore, Mangaraj said the immediate concern was ensuring proper utilisation of the existing funds.

The BJP government in Odisha is creating obstacles in the proper utilisation of these funds. The state government is preventing BJD MPs from spending their MPLADS funds for development works, he alleged.

The BJD leader alleged that several hurdles were being created in the utilisation of MPLADS funds, resulting in development projects not being undertaken.

Referring to his own experience, Mangaraj said he had recommended development works in the Chilika Assembly constituency using MPLADS funds, but the projects were not being implemented properly.

He alleged that while the expenditure was being met from the MP’s fund, inauguration plaques carried the names of Odisha ministers.

Mangaraj further alleged that the BJP government in Odisha had deliberately devised a mechanism to prevent BJD MPs from utilising their MPLADS funds.

He claimed that officials, acting on the directions of the state government, had kept proposals pending for the last two years.

The BJD had earlier submitted a notice before the parliamentary department-related committee on the issue, which was also discussed during the all-party meeting.

We would raise the issue in Parliament and sought a separate discussion on the matter. The Union minister concerned and other members present during the meeting had agreed that the issue could be raised in Parliament, Mangaraj said.

He said the BJD would cooperate in the smooth functioning of Parliament while strongly raising issues related to the rights and interests of the people of Odisha.

Other issues listed by the party include the non-revision of coal royalty for the state for a long period, the situation in West Asia, rising prices of essential commodities and problems faced by vehicle owners due to ethanol blending in petrol.

The BJD has no member in the Lok Sabha but has five MPs in the Rajya Sabha.