Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur forest department officials arrested four persons Sunday for allegedly possessing and trying to smuggle a leopard skin in the district. The officials also seized a leopard hide from the four.

The department is yet to reveal their identifications of those arrested as it may hamper investigations. Currently, a probe is on to find out if there are others associated with the four, said police officials.

The forest department was tipped off about the smuggling of the leopard skin. The department swung into action and a team of Tentulikhunti section was tasked with the duty. The team tracked the four near Nandahandi and apprehended them.

The four could not give any valid reason as to why they were in possession of the leopard skin. So they were arrested under several sections of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Two motorcycles and two mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

Notably, the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch had arrested three persons including the mastermind in connection with the leopard skins smuggling case in Nayagarh district June 2020. Acting on tip-off, the STF had raided a location in Giripuja jungle and nabbed two persons June 7. After interrogating them the STF had arrested the mastermind five days later.

From the trio, four leopard skins, two deer skins and some pieces of animal bones were seized.

PNN