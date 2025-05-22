Sambalpur: Police arrested four individuals and recovered a car through GPS tracking following a carjacking incident near Hirakud Station under Burla police limits. The accused, identified as Amit Sahu, 28, Ravi Debnath alias Dang, 26, Nirmal alias Nirmod Dangagunda, 26, and Sachin Banchhor, 22, allegedly threatened the car driver with a knife and fled with the vehicle (CG-04-QC-9357) late Tuesday night. The victim, Shibu De of Bilaspur, had parked the car near a shop on the highway when the accused arrived on two motorcycles, threatened the driver, and took control of the vehicle. The driver escaped and filed a complaint at Burla police station around 2:45am.

Acting swiftly, police tracked the vehicle using GPS as the suspects moved toward Bargarh and then Chipilima Road. Unable to escape, they abandoned the car and tried to flee but were intercepted and arrested. Police recovered the car, a motorcycle, a knife, and five mobile phones. The accused have multiple criminal cases pending in various stations. They were produced in court Wednesday.