New Delhi: The CBI has written to the West Bengal DGP to provide details of all cases of murder, attempt to murder and rape reported during post-poll violence in the state, officials said Friday. The CBI sought the details of such cases in line with a Calcutta High Court order. The order had directed the CBI to take over cases related to murder, rape and atrocities against women during the violence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has set up four teams, each headed by joint directors Ramnish, Anurag, Vineet Vinayak and Sampat Meena, to probe the political violence which ensued after the victory of the Trinamool Congress May 2 in a bitterly fought eight-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal.

Each CBI team will have about seven members, including a deputy inspector general and about four superintendents of police, called from across India, the officials said. The overall probe will be supervised by Additional Director Ajay Bhatnagar.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered Thursday a CBI inquiry into alleged killings, rape and crimes against women during post poll violence in West Bengal.