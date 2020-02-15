Chandigarh: Four children, aged between four and six years, were killed after a school bus of a private school with 12 students onboard caught fire at Longowal town in Sangrur district in Punjab Saturday, the police said.

The driver of the van escaped after the accident. Locals managed to evacuate eight children. The van belonged to Simran Public School in Longowal. The children were returning home from the school when the van caught fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, District Education Officer Om Parkash told the media. The accident spot is some 20 km from district headquarters Sangrur.