Bolangir: In two separate incidents of road mishap, as many as four persons were killed on the spot and five others sustained grievous injuries in Bolangir in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In the first incident, three persons of a picnic party were killed in an accident near Randa Square on NH-57, Bolangir-Sonepur road.

Eight youths from nearby villages under Sadar block of Bolangir had gone for a picnic Sunday to Khandadhar waterfall in Sundargarh district. The fatal road mishap took place when the youths were way back home after the picnic.

An unidentified vehicle hit their SUV, leading to the death of three youths and leaving others injured, a source expressed.

According to an eyewitness, “A speeding truck hit the ill-fated SUV. Driver of the vehicle could not notice that the truck was approaching as its head-lamps were not functioning properly. Besides, barricades were put up near the accident site as construction work was underway leading to the road mishap.”

“Three youths died on the spot while five others sustained grievous injuries in the incident. The deceased were identified as Abhishek Bhoi, Ghanshyam Hati and Bhabani,” the eyewitness stated.

Some locals rescued the injured in critical condition and rushed them to Santha Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (SBBMCH) in Bolangir. Later, one of the five injured was shifted to VIMSAR in Burla after his health condition deteriorated.

In the second incident, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident at Belabahali Chhak on Bolangir-Sonepur road in Bolangir district, early Wednesday morning.

On being informed by some locals about the accident, Puintala police immediately reached the spot and launched a probe.

PNN