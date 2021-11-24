Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 288 new Covid-19 cases, of which 53 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,47,674. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,221.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,399 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Khurda reported two (02) deaths. It was followed by Jagatsinghpur with one (01) fatality.

Out of the 288 new infections, 166 were reported from quarantine centres while 122 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 212 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 130 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 21 new infections.

Also read: STF seizes leopard hide in Boudh district, 1 arrested

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (7), Bolangir (3), Boudh (1), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (4), Gajapati (5), Ganjam (2), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (10), Jharsuguda (2), Kalahandi (1), Kendrapara (8), Keonjhar (1), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (12), Nayagarh (6), Puri (15), Sambalpur (17) and Sundargarh (11).

The State Pool reported 27 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,33,91,979 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 255.

PNN