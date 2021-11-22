Boudh: The special task force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized a leopard hide with the arrest of an illegal trader near Ghantapada village under Kantamal police limits in Boudh district, Sunday.

Based on reliable information regarding illegal possession of leopard hide by the wildlife criminal, the STF team conducted a raid with the help of Kantamal forest range officials under Boudh forest division.

The accused was identified as Sachitan Nayak (28) from Khamalkhol under Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal. During thorough search, several incriminating instruments were seized from his possession.

As Nayak could not produce any valid document in support of the possession of leopard skin, for which he was detained and handed over to Boudh forest officials for necessary legal action at their end.

Worthy to note, during the last year, a special drive against wildlife criminals have been launched and the STF has so far seized as many as 21 leopard skins, 11 elephant tusks, two deer skins, seven live pangolins, 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 46 wildlife criminals.

PNN