Nirakarpur: In an unfortunate incident Monday morning, as many as five forest officials including an Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) were grievously injured after a tranquilised elephant regained consciousness and attacked them here in Khurda district, a source informed.

According to the department source, the fatal mishap was reported from Gayabandha village under Jankia police limits in Khurda district. The five forest personnel who were injured were rescued in critical condition and have been admitted to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

Their health conditions are stable but not out of danger, a doctor in the health facility stated.

As per sources, a herd of around 30 elephants was wrecking havoc in the areas of Khurda and Tangi forest divisions.

On being informed by some locals about the presence of the pachyderms, a team of forest staffs reached the spot and tranquilised one of the elephants to fit the GPS tracking system.

Thinking that the elephant had become unconscious, the forest staff tried to fit the GPS tracking system on it. However, the pachyderm regained consciousness mid-way and attacked them all, injuring the five personnel.

“A herd of around 30 elephants was wandering in the nearby villages under Bhusandapur forest range of Khurda division. In order to keep a vigil on movements of the pachyderms, a forest team attempted to tranquilise and fit a GPS tracking system on one jumbo among the herd. However, the tranquilised elephant regained consciousness in the meanwhile and attacked the forest staff. The elephant trampled Bhusandapur forester Sidhu Charan Singh and also battered the ACF on the ground by lifting him with its trunk,” a forest official said.

PNN