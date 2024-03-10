Bhubaneswar: Four persons allegedly carrying 20.8 kg marijuana were apprehended by the Saheed Nagar police near Shantipali railway crossing, here, Friday. IIC Saheed Nagar police station, Ashok Kumar Nayak said the cops were tipped-off by an informer Friday afternoon stating that two miscreants carrying a huge consignment of some contraband on a scooter were waiting near the Shantipli railway crossing to deliver it to some drug peddlers in the locality. Accordingly, a police team rushed to the spot and nabbed the duo.

A search led to the recovery of the marijuana consignment kept in a gunny bag they were carrying, said Nayak. Following their questioning, the police managed to locate and arrest their two other accomplices, Saturday, he added. The accused were identified as Raj Kumar Arukh, 50, Nrusingha Charan Nayak,35, Satya Prakash Kanungo, 20 and Sonu Dalei, 20. Police said during further investigation it was revealed that the accused would regularly source marijuana from Baliguda town in Kandhamal district, and later sell those to peddlers and consumers in the Capital City. The Saheed Nagar police produced the accused in a local court after booking them under Sections 20 (B) (2), 20 (C) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 – which collectively carry a maximum of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment upon conviction.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP