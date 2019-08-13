Dhenkanal: Three gangmen were injured after sacks filled with ganja (cannabis) fell on them off a moving train between Dhenkanal and Shyamacharanpur stations in the wee hours of Sunday.

The injured persons have been identified as Dinesh Sahoo, Jayprakash Panigarah and Rakesh Kumar Pal. Another gangman Biranchi Kumar Mohapatro escaped the mishap.

The four persons sustained injuries on their legs and were undergoing treatment at Railway Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said the incident occurred when the four were on night-patrolling duty. Suddenly, four heavy sacks fell off the Sambalpur-Howrah Express and hit them.

In the morning, over one quintal of ganja was found from the sacks. Being informed, Railway Police Force inspector Prakash Kumar Sahoo and SI Kheerprasad Bhanj rushed to the spot and seized the ganja sacks.

While the Railway Police Force has launched a probe into the incident, it is being suspected that the cannabis was being transported illegally in the train.

