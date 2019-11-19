Srinagar: Four associates of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who were responsible for carrying out a blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, have been arrested, police said Tuesday.

While investigating the terror attack that took place in the Arihal area of Pulwama in July, police learnt about the involvement of Sharik Ahmad, who had been constantly communicating with a foreign militant and making plans to carry out attacks in the area, an official said.

“Accordingly, Ahmad with the help of three other JeM associates, identified as Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad, conspired and executed the Pulwama terror attack,” informed the police official. The module was busted Monday evening with the arrest of the all four persons.

He said the investigation into the case revealed that all the four persons are linked to JeM and played their active part in conspiring and executing the terror attack.

Incriminating material was recovered from their possession and it has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes, the spokesman said, adding further investigation in the case is in progress.

Meanwhile in another development Tuesday security forces seized improvised explosive devices (IED) and a wireless set from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The seizure was made during a search operation that was launched Sunday following information from villagers about the movement of suspicious people in a forest in Surankote, they said. Even though the search is still on, no arrests have been made so far, added the officials.

In another incident a major tragedy was averted with timely detection of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway, Tuesday morning.

The IED, suspected to have been planted by terrorists to trigger an explosion, was found by an Army patrolling party near Kallar Morh in the border district of Poonch and was subsequently destroyed by the bomb disposal squad, officials informed.

Agencies