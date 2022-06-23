Koraput: In a tragic incident, four minors including three girls fell into a pit filled with rainwater and got drowned Thursday. The pit had been dug up for road construction work. The incident took place at Majhiguda village under Sadar police station in Koraput district. Personnel of Sadar police and the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) have already reached the spot where the tragic incident took place. A rescue team has also been dispatched to the spot to retrieve the bodies.

Sources said that the kids were playing when one of them slipped and accidently fell into the pit. Others trying to save the kid also fell into the deep pit one by one.

Details to follow