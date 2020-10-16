Malda (WB): Four persons have been killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle on National Highway 81 in West Bengal’s Malda district, police said Friday. The accident took place in Sreepur Milanpally area in Chanchol subdivision Thursday night, a police officer said.

The deceased include the motorbike rider and three passengers of the auto-rickshaw. The injured persons, including the auto-rickshaw driver, have been admitted to a hospital, the officer said.

Sources said that the three-wheeler had more than the number of passengers permitted to carry. A couple of passengers were apparently hanging out of the auto-rickshaw and it was also travelling at high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the two-wheeler died on the spot while the others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.