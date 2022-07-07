Baripada: Four persons died on the spot while four others suffered serious injuries as the SUV they were travelling in was hit by a truck at Bangiriposhi ghat in Mayurbhanj district, Thursday evening. Sources said that the truck filled with iron ore was descending from the Bangiriposhi ghat when it collided with the ill-fated SUV killing four occupants of the vehicle. The deceased are yet to be identified. The toll may rise as all the injured are in very critical condition.

Such was the impact between the two vehicles that the SUV was mangled beyond recognition. Locals informed the police and Fire Services personnel who rushed to the spot and rescued those injured and trapped inside the SUV. Cutters had to be used to bring out the injured and the bodies of the deceased.

The victims have been admitted to the Bangiriposhi hospital for treatment. The accident and subsequent rescue operation affected movement of vehicles on the road.

Police are trying to locate the driver of the truck who fled the spot after the incident.