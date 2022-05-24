Bargarh/Anandapur: A couple was crushed to death after their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding car at Sarandapali under Barpali block of Bargarh district while two others were killed in another mishap on Anandapur-Thakurmunda road in Mayurbhanj district Monday. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Ram Sahu and his wife Santoshini Sahu of Keseipali under Bijepur block of the district.

According to sources, the couple was on the way to attend a wedding function at Patharla in Bargarh when the accident occurred. While Ganesh died on the spot, Santoshini died on the way to the hospital. The car driver identified as Rahul Goyal has been detained by Barpali Police for interrogation.

Similarly, at least two persons were killed while five others sustained grievous injuries in an accident near Taramara on Anandapur-Thakurmunda road in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district Monday. The deceased have been identified as Kshetravashi Maharana and Kulamani Das. Sources said, a barati vehicle (Bolero) was returning to Gudabhanga from Sukruli in Mayurbhanj after a marriage function when it hit the bridge.

The duo died on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries. On being informed, local firefighters along with Thakurmunda police reached the spot and rescued the people. Further investigation is underway.