Khurda: Khurda excise officials Wednesday arrested one person and seized more than 4 kilograms of ganja from his possession in Khurda district

The accused person has been identified as Tribhang Behera, a resident of Harbhanga area in Boudh district.

According to excise officials, who were acting on a tip off, he was nabbed in front of Khordha Collectorate while carrying 4 kilograms of ganja in a bag.

Notably, Excise Intelligence officials arrested one person November 1 and seized more than 20 kilograms of ganja at Jagannath village of Sudarshanpur panchayat under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising of five officials from the Excise Intelligence wing raided the house of Damodar Behera, a local ganja trader, and arrested him after seizing the contraband from his possession.

PNN