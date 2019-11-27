Khurda: Excise officials Wednesday arrested three persons and seized more than 61 kg ganja from their possession in the district.

The accused persons have been identified as Sushant Lenka of Champapur, Kartik Behera of Phulbani and Maheswar Nayak of Baliguda.

According to excise officials, who were acting on a tip-off, they were nabbed in front of Khurda Collectorate while carrying the contraband in a bag.

Notably, Excise Intelligence officials arrested a person November 1 and seized more than 20 kg cannabis at Jagannath village of Sudarshanpur panchayat under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising of five officials from the Excise Intelligence wing raided the house of Damodar Behera, a local ganja smuggler, and arrested him after seizing the contraband from his possession.