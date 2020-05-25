Rourkela: Cases of migrant workers playing truant has been a headache for the Odisha government. The problems compounded in Sundargarh district Monday with four migrant workers escaping from the Sola School quarantine centre under Gurundia block. The four are returnees from Kerala and Maharashtra. They hoodwinked the guards and escaped in the wee hours.

Sources said, the four had earlier lodged a complaint at the office of the local sarpanch. They had alleged the lack of basic facilities and poor quality of food provided at the centre. Other inmates said that since no action had been taken regarding their complaints, the four decided to flee. They are from Nuapali and Ulundajharana villages under Sola panchayat.

On being informed police personnel reached at the quarantine centre. They pacified the other inmates who also complained on the same lines as the four had earlier done. Police also persuaded the other inmates to complete their 21-day quarantine. They also informed that a search has been launched to locate the four and bring them back to the quarantine centre.

