Bhubaneswar: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Odisha went up to 87 Thursday. Four new cases were reported from the Jajpur district taking the total tally in the district to 12.

Among the four infected three are females and one a 21-year-old male. The age of the three women are 80 years, 70 years and 48 years respectively. All the four are family members of a returnee from West Bengal who had tested positive earlier.

Recovery rate

It should be stated here that the total number of recovered cases in Odisha now stands at 33. One more patient was discharged Thursday. Two persons have so far died in the state since the outbreak. However, one of them had recovered from COVID-19. Later on he succumbed to cancer. The person, a resident of Midnapore town in West Bengal had come for treatment to state capital. The other who fell prey to coronavirus had existing health conditions.

